Switzerland is ready to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. Photo: Yermak/Telegram

Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, had a conversation with Gabriel Luchinger, Swiss National Security Advisor. According to Yermak, Switzerland has confirmed its readiness to host ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Yermak announced this on Thursday, May 22, via Telegram.

Switzerland is ready to host the talks between Ukraine and Russia

"Following the meeting and agreements between the presidents of Ukraine and Switzerland, I had a conversation with Swiss National Security Advisor Gabriel Luchinger," Yermak said.

He added that he spoke with Luchinger about the meeting in Istanbul and negotiations to end the war.

The parties also discussed the future of the dialogue on a just peace.

"Switzerland has confirmed its readiness to host future meetings on a peaceful settlement. We are working on it," said the head of the office of the President of Ukraine.

It should be noted that Turkey and the Vatican are also ready to facilitate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. US President Donald Trump publicly supported the idea of the Vatican hosting the negotiations.

