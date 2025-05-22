US aid to Ukraine — US to conduct expenditure audits

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US will analyze all aid provided to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion. Inspectors general will review all expenditures.

This was said by Marco Rubio before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs at the "Protecting American Interests" hearing on Wednesday, May 21.

The US will analyze aid to Ukraine

Rubio said that the United States will analyze all aid to Ukraine. According to Rubio, this will be done by inspectors general, who will review all expenditures.

"If we ever identify misappropriation or movements around then uh then we will certainly address it," said the US Secretary of State.

At the same time, he added that America's main goal now is to end the fighting between Russia and Ukraine. Rubio emphasized that Washington has provided Kyiv with "emergency assistance," but now the war must end.

"There is no military solution to this war it only ends in a negotiated and settlement and the sooner it ends, the less people are going to die the less money is going to be spent, and the less destruction there's going to be", Rubio said.

Previously, it was reported that Russia's military intelligence has infiltrated surveillance systems at border crossings and railroad stations at key European locations in order to monitor and obstruct the delivery of Western aid to Ukraine. Specifically, they hacked approximately 10,000 cameras.

Also, on May 22, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a phone conversation with the President of Moldova Maia Sandu. The countries continue to cooperate in various formats.