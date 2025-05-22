Russia monitored arms shipments to Ukraine by hacking about 10,000 cameras in NATO countries

Loading military aid onto an airplane. Illustrative photo: RBC-Ukraine

Russia's military intelligence has infiltrated surveillance systems at border crossings and railroad stations at key European locations in order to monitor and obstruct the delivery of Western aid to Ukraine. Specifically, they hacked approximately 10,000 cameras.

According to The Guardian, the UK intelligence services revealed this information.

How Russia monitored the movement of aid to Ukraine

According to the UK's National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), Russia's GRU has conducted targeted cyberattacks on public and private entities in NATO countries since 2022. The attackers hacked approximately 10,000 cameras located near military facilities, railroad junctions, and border crossings. Eighty percent of the cameras were in Ukraine, ten percent were in Romania, and the rest were in Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia.

The Russians used municipal camera access, including traffic cameras, to obtain "snapshots" of cargo movement. They also tried to obtain sensitive logistics data, such as train schedules and waybills.

As part of the campaign, the GRU used phishing emails disguised as official correspondence or pornographic content. These messages were sent in the recipient's language and through compromised or free email services. Attempts at voice phishing were also reported, in which attackers impersonated IT workers to gain access to protected accounts.

The British cybersecurity center called on all private companies involved in supplying aid to Ukraine to take immediate security measures, such as activating multifactor authentication, regularly updating security systems, and increasing network monitoring.

This warning was issued jointly with cybersecurity authorities from the United States, France, Germany, Poland, Canada, Australia, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and the Netherlands.

