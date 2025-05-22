The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the murder of Israeli diplomats in the United States

Police and medics at the shooting scene in Washington, DC.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expressed its deepest condolences over the tragic murder of two employees of the Israeli Embassy in the capital of the United States. The man and woman were shot dead near the Jewish Museum.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported it on the social network X.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed condolences to Israel

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Photo: screenshot

"We are shocked by the news of the appalling killing of two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. Our thoughts are with the victims' families and we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," it is said in the statement.

The address also expressed solidarity with the State of Israel and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar.

As a reminder, the attack in Washington took place near the Jewish Museum. Two Israeli diplomats were shot dead by the man who, according to eyewitnesses, was shouting "free Palestine". The suspect has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded sharply to Russian statements about the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.