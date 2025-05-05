Our social media:

The new Head of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine arrived in Kyiv

5 May 2025 15:29
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Julie Davis arrived in Kyiv on May 5 — photo
Julie Davis, the new Head of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. Photo: x.com/USEmbassyKyiv
On May 5, Julie Davis, the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv on her visit. She aims to carry forward Donald Trump's policy to end the war in Ukraine.

It was reported by the Press Service of the U.S. Embassy in X (Twitter).

Davis's visit to Kyiv

"We are pleased to welcome new Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Julie S. Davis to Kyiv," it is said in the message.

The Embassy noted that Ambassador Davis arrives in Ukraine at a "critical time" to carry forward President Trump's policy of ending the war and ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine.

Davis's visit to Kyiv
Screenshot of the Embassy's post

As a reminder, Julie Davis will become the new U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine. She will take up her duties today, on May 5. 

We also wrote that U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, Mike Volz, has officially resigned.

