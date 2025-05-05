Julie Davis arrived in Kyiv on May 5 — photo

Julie Davis, the new Head of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. Photo: x.com/USEmbassyKyiv

On May 5, Julie Davis, the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv on her visit. She aims to carry forward Donald Trump's policy to end the war in Ukraine.

It was reported by the Press Service of the U.S. Embassy in X (Twitter).

Davis's visit to Kyiv

"We are pleased to welcome new Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Julie S. Davis to Kyiv," it is said in the message.

The Embassy noted that Ambassador Davis arrives in Ukraine at a "critical time" to carry forward President Trump's policy of ending the war and ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine.

As a reminder, Julie Davis will become the new U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine. She will take up her duties today, on May 5.

