War in Ukraine — NATO Secretary General assures that losing is impossible

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Photo: Reuters

The front in Ukraine is moving in the "wrong direction". But Russia will not win the war. To do so, Ukraine must secure the best possible position.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with Bild on Sunday, February 2.

Mark Rutte on the war in Ukraine

As the NATO Secretary General noted, the Russians are now losing about 1,000 to 1,500 people a day in the war in Ukraine. This is the price of moving the front line in the "wrong direction" for Ukraine.

"Our task is to make sure that they never achieve their goals. So no: Ukraine will not lose. And we must help it to become stronger," Rutte emphasized.

He added that we should not be naive about Putin and reminded us of what Russia did in Bucha. Therefore, Rutte is convinced that the peace agreement must be reliable. According to him, we must make sure that Putin will never again conquer a square kilometer of Ukraine.

"Step one: we have to make sure that Ukraine is in the best possible position. We have to continue to support them with weapons and train their soldiers. And if one day they want to talk peace, they have to bring Putin to the table. But I cannot tell you exactly how these talks will go. I have an idea of what they might look like," said the NATO Secretary General.

Rutte noted that he would not give details about the possible talks. He explained that this could give Putin a better understanding of the situation. The NATO Secretary General also added that we must not show weakness. Otherwise, Rutte is convinced, Russia may try "something else, just like in Ukraine".

"It will be a little secret. But the end is known: Putin will never try again," Rutte emphasized.

