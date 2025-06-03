The Prime Minister of the UK, Keir Starmer. Photo: REUTERS

The UK is allocating GBP 2 billion (approximately USD 2.7 billion) for the development and production of drones. The country was inspired by the SBU's "Spiderweb" special operation and decided to use Ukraine's experience.

It was reported by The Guardian on Tuesday, June 3.

The UK is developing a Drone Army

The publication notes that the British government plans to give priority to cheap unilateral strike aircraft and more expensive reusable systems. The country also wants to create a drone centre for the exchange of experience and coordination between the Armed Forces.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey believes that the army will be "10 times more lethal" if it combines drones and AI with "heavy tanks and artillery". The country was inspired by this after the SBU's special operation to destroy Russian airfields.

At the same time, Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that such a domestic policy should make the UK "combat-ready" and that defence should be above other public services. According to him, the document presented to the government is "a plan to make Britain safer and stronger, a resilient, armoured nation with the strongest alliances and most advanced capabilities".

The Prime Minister also added that the country will spend 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2027. These innovations are due to the fact that recently the UK has been facing a greater threat to its security for the first time since the Cold War, so to prevent future conflicts, the country must be "ready to fight and win".

As a reminder, on Monday, June 2, Keir Starmer announced his intention to put the army on high alert. He explained that this was due to the possible danger posed to the world by Russia.

We also reported the details of the SBU's large-scale special operation "Spiderweb". In particular, the Ukrainian special services destroyed the unique Russian aircraft.