Britain goes into “war readiness” mode — Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his intention to put the country's armed forces on high alert. He claims this is necessary due to growing threats from Russia and global instability.

Britain is going into "war readiness" mode

Starmer announced the Strategic Defense Review. Starmer noted that the threat facing the country is "more serious and unpredictable than at any time since the Cold War".

The official mentioned full-scale war in Ukraine, "new nuclear risks", daily cyberattacks, and Russian aggression in British waters and skies in this context.

Thus, Starmer promised to gradually increase defense spending to 3% of GDP. Additionally, the prime minister announced the transition to combat readiness and the formation of an army that will be "10 times deadlier" within 10 years.

According to Sky News, Keir Starmer's plan includes:

Six new munitions factories;

Up to 12 new nuclear attack submarines — with a new one every 18 months;

£15bn in spending on the nuclear program;

Building new long-range weapons in the UK;

Investment in air and missile defense systems for Britain.

