Ukraine awaits the world's response to Russia's attack — Umerov

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. Photo: EPA

The Russian invaders launched the massive attack on Ukraine on the night of Thursday, April 24. The Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, stated that Ukraine is counting on the world's response.

Umerov wrote about it on Facebook.

Attack on Ukraine on April 24

The Minister noted that the enemy had attacked civilian targets in Ukraine with cruise and ballistic missiles and drones.

In particular, nine people were killed and 70 wounded in Kyiv, including six children. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of a destroyed residential building in the capital.

Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions were also under attack. Umerov emphasized that these attacks are another confirmation that Russia does not want peace.

"We count on a strong response from other nations. We need additional air defense systems to protect against Russian terror", the Head of the Ministry of Defenсe noted.

He emphasized that in parallel, real security guarantees for Ukraine should be created to make any aggression impossible.

As a reminder, Russia also attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure. As a result of the attack, two employees of Ukrzaliznytsia were injured and the infrastructure was damaged.