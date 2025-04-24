Russia struck at Ukraine's railway infrastructure

Damaged rails. Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

On the night of April 24, Russian forces again attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure. As a result of another combined attack, two employees of Ukrzaliznytsia were injured.

It was reported by the Press Service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Ukraine's railway infrastructure is under attack

The company's Press Service reported that the conductor was injured in Zhytomyr, and another incident was reported in Kyiv, where the driver was injured. Both injured people are currently being examined by doctors, and their condition is assessed as satisfactory.

In addition, the shelling damaged technical tracks, administrative and technical infrastructure at railway facilities in the capital and the Kharkiv region. Despite the damage, trains continue to run as scheduled.

As a reminder, as a result of the Russian attack on the bus in the city of Marhanets, 43 people were injured and 9 were killed.

Earlier, it became known that as a result of the attack on a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children.