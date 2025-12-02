Salaries of Zelensky and Ukraine's top government officials: full breakdown in UAH and USD

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

In Ukraine, the salaries of the president, ministers, and members of parliament differ significantly.

See how much do Ukraine's top officials really earn — and how does it compare to their US dollar equivalent, according to Hromadske.

Advertisement

Salaries of top Ukrainian officials

Former acting Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk received a salary of 158,335 UAH before taxes (~$3,960) and 121,933 UAH after taxes (~$3,050) in October 2025.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, in her declaration for the previous year, reported earning 1.2 million UAH (~$30,000) in her role as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy — roughly 100,000 UAH per month (~$2,500). She also earned an additional 3.1 million UAH (~$77,500) from lecturing at the Kyiv School of Economics.

Former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declared 1.16 million UAH (~$29,000) in income for 2024, averaging about 97,000 UAH per month (~$2,425). His household budget was also supplemented by his wife Kateryna, who earned 7.46 million UAH (~$186,500) from business activities.

Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko earned 1.4 million UAH (~$35,000) last year.

Salaries in central government bodies

In 2025, the average salary in Ukraine’s central government bodies increased by 7% and reached 62,600 UAH per month (~$1,565).

The highest average salaries were recorded at the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, reaching 102,800 UAH per month (~$2,570) with a staff of 517 employees.

At the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NAZK), the average salary is 95,800 UAH (~$2,395), with a staff of 367. Some senior positions at NAZK receive significantly higher pay — up to 337,000 UAH per month (~$8,425).

Salaries of members of parliament

At the beginning of 2025, MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn said that MPs receive more than 40,000 UAH per month (~$1,000), depending on their role.

MP Mykyta Poturaiev, chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, stated his total monthly income (including bonuses and allowances) ranges from 70,000 to 100,000 UAH (~$1,750–$2,500).

How much president Zelensky earns

Last year, President Volodymyr Zelensky received 28,000 UAH per month (~$700) — which is twice less than the average civil servant salary.

Read more:

Spying for Russia — SBU exposes instructor from Britain

Ukraine ranks fourth globally for landmine casualties