Publication time 18 August 2025 20:25
Ukraine seeks clarity on security guarantees at Trump–Zelensky meeting, says Sybiha
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, voiced his expectations from the meeting between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the head of the White House, Donald Trump, on August 18. He noted that Ukraine expects to receive an understanding regarding security guarantees.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated it during the presentation of the Government's Action Plan on Monday, August 18, Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets reports from the scene.

Advertisement

Sybiha on expectations from the talks between Zelensky and Trump

Sybiga noted that Ukraine expects to receive an understanding of the parameters of future security guarantees at the meeting between Zelensky and Trump, which will take place today, August 18.

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that before the meeting in Washington, Ukraine had a coordinated and consolidated position with its partners on ending a full-scale war.

The Minister also added that the Ukrainian side is ready to work on preparing for a trilateral meeting between Zelensky, Trump, and Putin.

"We welcome the efforts of the American side. And thanks to the negotiations that President Zelensky held with President Trump and European allies, we have made significant progress.

It seems to me that we can affirmatively say that we have a consolidated, coordinated, unified position with our allies.

If we talk about expectations from this meeting, it is further progress, a clear understanding of the parameters of future security guarantees, further work, and the approaching meeting in a trilateral format — Zelensky, Putin, and Trump," Sybiha summarized.

Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
