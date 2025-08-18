Zelensky arrives in Washington for talks with Trump and EU leaders

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has already arrived in Washington for a meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. In addition, talks with leaders of European countries are expected.

The Head of State announced it in X on Monday, August 18.

Advertisement

Zelensky in the United States

The Ukrainian leader thanked Trump for the invitation. According to him, everyone equally wants to end the war quickly and reliably, and the peace should be lasting.

"Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East—part of Donbas—and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given so called "security guarantees" in 1994, but they didn't work. Of course, Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022," Zelensky noted.

The Head of State noted that the citizens of Ukraine are fighting for their land and independence. According to him, the defenders are currently having successes in the Donetsk and Sumy regions. Zelensky is confident that Ukraine will be protected.

He emphasized that Ukrainians would always be grateful to Trump and all partners for their support and assistance.

"Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace. Thank you!" the Ukrainian leader added.

When will the Trump-Zelensky meeting take place?

The White House said Zelensky would arrive at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. The meeting with Trump would begin at 1:15 PM, and with European leaders at 3:00 PM.

Trump's personal schedule. Photo: Rollcall

Read also:

Trump will meet with Zelensky in Washington, D.C. — when