Zelensky details changes to air defense and defense plans

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced major changes to the air defense system and preparations for new solutions to bolster the army. The head of state also spoke about preparations for important international events that will take place in the coming days.

These statements were made during Zelensky's evening address on February 10.

Address by Volodymyr Zelensky

The head of state discussed a lengthy conversation with the military leadership, including the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Chief of the General Staff, and the Minister of Defense. According to Zelensky, significant transformations are already taking place in air defense operations.

"Many changes are underway in our air defense operations: in some regions, the way teams work is being almost completely reorganized – interceptors, mobile fire groups, and the entire short-range air defense component. But this is only one of the elements of defense that need changes, and the changes are coming," Zelensky said.

The changes will also affect ensuring that the front is supplied with drones, weapons, and most importantly, personnel. According to the president, the Ministry of Defense will soon make the necessary decisions.

"The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, together with the military command, is preparing the necessary decisions – measures that will strengthen Ukraine and solve existing problems. It’s too early to share the details publicly. Once the decisions are fully developed, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and our army will present them to the public," the president added.

The president announced preparations for two key international security events this week. The first is a meeting of defense ministers from Ukraine's partner countries, at which new packages of military support are expected to be discussed. The second is the Munich Security Conference.

"More joint activity in the interest of security is needed. More joint production, more advanced capabilities, and, of course, more coordination. If Europeans act separately, many around the world play against Europe. Unity is needed for all of us in Europe. This is exactly what we are working on," Zelensky noted.

Zelensky thanked international partners for their help with the Ukrainian energy industry. He also acknowledged the efforts of energy workers and rescuers who are addressing the aftermath of Russian shelling. The most difficult situation regarding electricity supply is currently observed in the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions, as well as in part of the Odesa and Kyiv regions.

