Ukraine received its first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States in 2026

An American tanker is unloading liquefied natural gas. Photo: Reuters

In 2026, Ukraine received its first shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States. The shipment contained nearly 100 million cubic feet of gas.

The Ministry of Energy announced this on Wednesday, February 11, as reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Gas deliveries from the US

Ukraine received its first shipment of LNG from the United States in 2026, totaling nearly 100 million cubic meters. This was made possible, in part, thanks to the collaboration between the National Joint-Stock Company "Naftogaz Ukraine" and the Polish company ORLEN, according to the statement.

The Ministry of Energy emphasizes that this shipment is sufficient to cover approximately one month of winter consumption for around 700,000 households.

The message adds, "These additional gas volumes are particularly important in conditions of increased load on the energy system during freezing temperatures, as well as in the context of Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure."

Ukraine plans to import up to 1 billion cubic meters of American LNG in 2026. The next shipments are expected in February/March.

