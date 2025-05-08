Robert Francis Prevost — who became the new Pope

Robert Francis Prevost. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, May 8, one of the most important moments for the Catholic Church concluded in the Vatican with the election of a new pope. Robert Francis Prevost, an American, became the new pontiff who will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

This was reported by News Sky.

Advertisement

Who became the new pope

On the first full day of voting, 133 cardinal electors made a historic decision.

The name of the new head of the Roman Catholic Church was officially announced today, ending the many rumors and expectations that have gripped believers around the world. Prevost became the first US citizen to lead the Holy See.

Robert Francis Prevost was born in Chicago and spent many years as a missionary in Peru.

He was made cardinal by Francis in 2023 and appointed head of the dicastery for bishops, a powerful position responsible for selecting new bishops.

The new pope is reportedly very close to Francis's vision regarding the environment, outreach to the poor and migrants.

In the near future, Pope Robert Francis Prevost will address the world with his first public speech.

As a reminder, the cardinals managed to elect a new Pope on the second day of the conclave. It is known that there were only four rounds of voting.

Previously, Vatican announces the cause of the Pope's death.