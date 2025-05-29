Russian major, Zaur Gurtsiyev. Photo: Russian media

Russian Armed Force officer, Zaur Gurtsiev, who is associated with massive air strikes on Mariupol during the siege of the city in 2022, was killed in Russia. He was also involved in the development of high-precision missile guidance.

This became known from the Russian media.

Mariupol shelling coordinator killed in Russia

On the night of May 29, an explosion occurred in Russian city of Stavropol, killing two men. One of the deceased was Zaur Gurtsiev, the first deputy head of the city administration and former major of the Russian Armed Forces, known for his participation in air strikes on Mariupol in the south of Ukraine.

Investigative actions near the corpse of Zaur Gurtsiyev. Photo: Russian media

The explosion occurred near a multi-storey building on Chekhova Street when Gurtsiyev and another man were drinking alcohol on a bench.

The site of the explosion. Photo: Russian media

The head of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov, confirmed the death of the official, noting that various versions of the incident are being considered, including the possibility of a terrorist attack. Russian media report that a grenade went off. It is not yet known who detonated it.

Zaur Gurtsiyev helped to destroy Mariupol with bombings

Zaur Gurtsiyev, according to Russian media, was one of the key specialists who developed high-precision missile guidance technologies during the fighting in Mariupol. His techniques allegedly made it possible to strike specific targets, including the so-called "Azov supply base".

Zaur Gurtsiyev. Photo: Russian media

However, in reality, this led to the massive destruction of the city, during which, according to international media estimates, thousands of people died. In particular, an aerial bomb dropped on the Mariupol Drama Theater killed hundreds of civilians, including children.

Gurtsiyev also served as the head of the center of combat control of the air force and air defense of one of the Russian armies. After participating in hostilities, he was involved in a government program aimed at integrating the participants of the invasion of Ukraine into the civilian government.

A few days ago, former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was killed in Spain.

Earlier, it was reported that the X-69 missile developer, Mikhail Shatsky, was killed in Moscow.