Passengers evacuated from American Airlines as engine catches fire

Passenger plane on fire. Photo: screenshot from the video

An American Airlines passenger plane caught fire at Denver International Airport in Colorado during landing. There were 178 people on board.

This was reported by CNN.

Airplane fire in the United States

The newspaper reported that the Boeing 737-800 took off from the Colorado airport, but shortly after takeoff, the crew reported engine vibrations, after which the plane was diverted to Denver and caught fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and all passengers on board were evacuated in time. After that, the airline delivered another plane to DEN so that passengers could continue their journey.

Airplane passengers are evacuating from the plane. Photo: X/steve_schilsky

A representative of American Airlines said that six passengers were taken to the hospital for further examination.

"We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority," the company said.

Earlier, on January 28, an Air Busan passenger plane caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea. Four people were injured during the evacuation.

We also wrote that on January 29, an F-35 fighter jet crashed in Alaska. The pilot suffered an "in-flight malfunction" during a training exercise.