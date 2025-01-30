Recognition of Putin as a terrorist — PACE didn’t register the amendment

Vladimir Putin. Photo: Russian media

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Merezhko and three other co-authors proposed an amendment that would have recognized Vladimir Putin as a terrorist. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe declined to do so.

It was reported by European Pravda on Thursday, January 30.

Why PACE declined to register the amendment on Putin

The amendment on Putin was submitted during the work on the resolution "Europe’s commitments to a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine". It was about recognizing Vladimir Putin as a terrorist, under whose leadership numerous acts of terror against the civilian population were committed. However, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe declined to adopt it.

MP Merezhko was refused in writing. It was noted that the recognition of Putin as a terrorist can be equated with obscene language and is inappropriate.

"The Secretariat refers to the fact that the amendments cannot contain personal insults. But, excuse me, it is clear to every international lawyer that "terrorist" is a legal term. Especially since the Assembly has already recognized Russia as a terrorist regime!" MP Merezhko noted.

He also added that it is not up to the secretariat to decide. According to the MP, PACE deputies could have declined the amendment if they considered it inappropriate.

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that Vladimir Putin is afraid of negotiations. According to the Head of State, the Russian dictator is deliberately dragging out the war.

The President of Ukraine also supported Donald Trump’s statements about possible negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. He noted that the position regarding economic pressure on Russia is fair.