Marco Rubio was welcomed in Canada with a tiny red carpet — Internet explodes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Canada. Photo: SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently paid a visit to Canada. There he was greeted with a tiny red carpet, and the web has already started discussing it.

The photo of the "modest meeting" was published by Reuters.

Rubio arrives in Canada

Users are actively commenting on the small rug laid out for the American official right in the puddle.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits Canada. Photo:SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS

Internet reacted:

Comments under the photo. Photo: screenshot

Comments under the photo. Photo: screenshot

Earlier, we wrote that JD Vance and his wife were booed during a concert at Kennedy Center.

As a reminder, US court orders Trump administration to reinstate fired government workers.