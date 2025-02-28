Protests in Greece — Clashes erupt in Athens on second anniversary of train crash

Demonstrations in Athens. Photo: Reuters

On Friday, February 28, a large demonstration took place in Athens to mark the second anniversary of the worst rail disaster in Greek history. The protests escalated into clashes near the parliament building, where youths carrying Molotov cocktails clashed with police.

This was reported by AFP.

Protests in Greece

In Greece, mass protests marking the second anniversary of the worst rail disaster in the country's history have escalated into clashes. In Athens, nearly 200,000 people took to the streets to demand justice for the 57 people who died in the accident on the night of March 1, 2023. A passenger train traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki with more than 350 passengers collided with a freight train near the town of Larissa.

According to police, some 300,000 people took part in protests across the country. In the capital, some demonstrators walked several kilometers to join the rally as metro trains into the center were overcrowded.

The protests paralyzed life in the country: schools, shops and government offices were closed, trains, ferries and most flights were suspended. Many businessmen put posters on their closed doors that read: "We demand justice.

Anti-government sentiment is growing in Greece as most citizens believe the authorities have tried to hide evidence of the tragedy and the investigation has been delayed. Despite the fact that more than 40 people have been held responsible, including the station guard in charge of the train, the trial is not expected to take place until the end of the year.

The Greek opposition is planning a vote of no confidence in the government and a parliamentary inquiry into the alleged destruction of important evidence at the crash site. At the same time, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rejects calls for his resignation, accusing his opponents of trying to destabilize the country.

According to recent polls, 72% of Greeks believe that the authorities have tried to hide the truth about the tragedy, and 81% are convinced that the government has not done enough to improve rail safety since the accident.

Earlier, the United States has agreed to increase military assistance to Ukraine. Donald Trump also said that the resource agreement could become a "pillar" for Ukraine. However, the US president is ready to discuss security guarantees only after the deal is signed