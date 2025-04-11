A private plane crashed in Florida on April 11 — three dead, one hurt

Plane crash in Florida. Photo: NBC

A Cessna 310R aircraft with tail number N8930N crashed near the Boca Raton airport in the US state of Florida. The plane crash killed three people.

This was reported by WPTV.

What is known about the plane crash in Florida

Preliminarily, the cause of the crash was a mechanical malfunction of the aircraft.

According to the fire department, dispatchers received a report of problems with the plane, which then broke up and crashed to the ground. Firefighters confirmed the deaths of three people on board and one person on the ground who was injured by the wreckage and fire. She was hospitalized, but her life is not in danger.

The wreckage of the plane is scattered on the road and near the railroad tracks, causing significant traffic congestion in the area. The plane crashed several hundred yards from residential areas.

Local emergency responders are working on the scene, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has taken over the investigation into the causes of the crash.

