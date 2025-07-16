Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Social media

Main News of the day Russian attack on Dobropillia market leaves 2 dead, 14 injured

Russian attack on Dobropillia market leaves 2 dead, 14 injured

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 July 2025 21:27
500-kg Russian aerial bomb kills 2 civilians in Dobropillia — photo report
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

Russians conducted an air strike on Dobropillia in Donetsk region, killing two people. There are also 14 wounded. The rescue operation is still underway as more people are trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, via Telegram.

Deadly strike on Dobropillia on July 16

"Once again, the Russians targeted a place that's always crowded — the central market of the city. This time, they used a 500-kilogram aerial bomb," the statement said.

Destroyed shopping center in the center of Dobropillia after a Russian air strike
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration
Rescuers search for people under rubble in Dobropillya
Rescuers at the site of the impact. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration
A column of black smoke over the city after a bomb hit Dobropillia
Smoke after the Russian attack on Dobropillia. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration
Emergency services at the site of the attack in Dobropillia on July 16
Rescuers at the site of the impact. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

Preliminary data indicates that 30 retail outlets, six high-rise buildings, and eight cars were damaged. Two people have been reported dead, 14 have been injured, and rescuers are searching for people under the rubble.

Burnt cars near a shopping center after a Russian attack on Dobropillia
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration
Damaged high-rise buildings near the site of the explosion in Dobropillia
Destruction due to the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration
The site of the attack in Dobropillya, where Russians killed two people on July 16
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

"I inspected the impact site and gave orders to all the relevant services. Rescuers, doctors, the police, and local authorities are working at the site," said Filashkin.

He urged residents to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

Also read:

On Wednesday night, July 16, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Vinnytsia. A UAV strike damaged the Barlinek Group plant, a Polish company, and left several people in serious condition.

As a reminder, four regions of Ukraine — Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa — were affected by large-scale night shelling by Russia on July 16.

Donetsk region shelling war in Ukraine attack
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska
