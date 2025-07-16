500-kg Russian aerial bomb kills 2 civilians in Dobropillia — photo report

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

Russians conducted an air strike on Dobropillia in Donetsk region, killing two people. There are also 14 wounded. The rescue operation is still underway as more people are trapped under the rubble.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, via Telegram.

Deadly strike on Dobropillia on July 16

"Once again, the Russians targeted a place that's always crowded — the central market of the city. This time, they used a 500-kilogram aerial bomb," the statement said.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

Rescuers at the site of the impact. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

Smoke after the Russian attack on Dobropillia. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

Rescuers at the site of the impact. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

Preliminary data indicates that 30 retail outlets, six high-rise buildings, and eight cars were damaged. Two people have been reported dead, 14 have been injured, and rescuers are searching for people under the rubble.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

Destruction due to the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration

"I inspected the impact site and gave orders to all the relevant services. Rescuers, doctors, the police, and local authorities are working at the site," said Filashkin.

He urged residents to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

On Wednesday night, July 16, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Vinnytsia. A UAV strike damaged the Barlinek Group plant, a Polish company, and left several people in serious condition.

As a reminder, four regions of Ukraine — Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa — were affected by large-scale night shelling by Russia on July 16.