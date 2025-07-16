Russian drone strike damages Polish-owned plant in Ukraine, injuries reported

The aftermath of the attack on Vinnytsia. Photo: State Emergency Service Of Ukraine

On Wednesday night, July 16, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Vinnytsia. A UAV strike damaged the Barlinek Group plant, a Polish company, and left several people in serious condition.

Radosław Sikorski, the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced this on X.

Russia Strikes Polish Plant in Vinnytsia, Ukraine

Referring to the director of the enterprise, Sikorski says the attack was targeted and came from three directions. The attack resulted in casualties, including two people with major burns.

"Ukrainian services are responding, as is our consulate. Putin's criminal war is getting closer to our borders," the Polish Foreign Minister wrote.

The Barlinek Group manufactures wooden flooring. The company, based in Vinnytsia, exports parquet boards to more than 50 countries.

As a reminder, four regions of Ukraine — Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa — were affected by large-scale night shelling from Russia on July 16.

Also, on July 16, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting on the defense sector. The main focus was on domestic weapons production.