Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Russia hits Polish factory in Vinnytsia — Sikorski reacts

Russia hits Polish factory in Vinnytsia — Sikorski reacts

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 July 2025 17:43
Russian drone strike damages Polish-owned plant in Ukraine, injuries reported
The aftermath of the attack on Vinnytsia. Photo: State Emergency Service Of Ukraine

On Wednesday night, July 16, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Vinnytsia. A UAV strike damaged the Barlinek Group plant, a Polish company, and left several people in serious condition.

Radosław Sikorski, the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced this on X.

Advertisement

Russia Strikes Polish Plant in Vinnytsia, Ukraine

Sikorsky on x
Post by Radosław Sikorski on X. Photo: screenshot

Referring to the director of the enterprise, Sikorski says the attack was targeted and came from three directions. The attack resulted in casualties, including two people with major burns.

"Ukrainian services are responding, as is our consulate. Putin's criminal war is getting closer to our borders," the Polish Foreign Minister wrote.

The Barlinek Group manufactures wooden flooring. The company, based in Vinnytsia, exports parquet boards to more than 50 countries.

As a reminder, four regions of Ukraine — Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa — were affected by large-scale night shelling from Russia on July 16.

Also, on July 16, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting on the defense sector. The main focus was on domestic weapons production

Poland Вінниця plant shelling war in Ukraine
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information