Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Ukraine must produce more weapons domestically, Zelensky urges

Ukraine must produce more weapons domestically, Zelensky urges

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 July 2025 13:54
Zelensky holds key defense meeting, prioritizes Ukraine's arms production plans
Meeting at Zelensky's office on the defense sector. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On July 16, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting on the defense sector. The main focus was on domestic weapons production.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it on X.

Advertisement

Zelensky's meeting on the defense sector

The meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky was attended by Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin.

null
Zelensky's meeting on the defense sector. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The main focus was on domestic weapons production, agreements with partners, and supplies for the Ukrainian army.

"We are thoroughly analyzing how all contracts, agreements, and investment projects are being implemented. We identified the steps that must be taken in the near future, as well as the key indicators by which the effectiveness of defense management will be assessed at the end of this year. There must be more Ukrainian-made weapons," the President emphasized.

As a reminder, on July 15, Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with diplomats. Its participants discussed accelerating the Special Tribunal on the crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky Denys Shmygal weapons war in Ukraine Rustem Umerov
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information