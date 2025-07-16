Zelensky holds key defense meeting, prioritizes Ukraine's arms production plans

Meeting at Zelensky's office on the defense sector. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On July 16, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting on the defense sector. The main focus was on domestic weapons production.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced it on X.

Zelensky's meeting on the defense sector

The meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky was attended by Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin.

The main focus was on domestic weapons production, agreements with partners, and supplies for the Ukrainian army.

"We are thoroughly analyzing how all contracts, agreements, and investment projects are being implemented. We identified the steps that must be taken in the near future, as well as the key indicators by which the effectiveness of defense management will be assessed at the end of this year. There must be more Ukrainian-made weapons," the President emphasized.

