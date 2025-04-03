Adolf Hitler. Photo: shutterstock

Argentina's President Javier Milei recently announced that his government plans to declassify all documents relating to Nazi fugitives who settled in the country after World War II. This announcement was the catalyst for a new surge of interest in the old conspiracy theory that Adolf Hitler allegedly didn't die in his bunker in Berlin in April 1945, but fled to Argentina, where he lived till old.

This was reported on the France 24 program.

Hitler did not actually kill himself

This theory went viral after President Miley's statement about the upcoming declassification of the archives was made public.

CIA declassifies details of Hitler's escape to Argentina. Photo: France 24

Social media users are actively distributing copies of secret CIA documents that allegedly prove the fact of Hitler's visit to Argentina in the 1950s.

One of these documents is a 1955 investigation based on the testimony of an informant, a former SS officer, who claimed to have met Hitler in Colombia. He even provided a photograph of Hitler that became part of the evidence.

The decision to release the documents came after US Senator Chuck Grassley appealed to Argentine President Javier Milei. Grassley is investigating historical bank accounts linked to the Nazis and their escape routes. He believes that the release of these documents will help shed light on Nazi financial ties and activities after the war.

It's worth noting, however, that the documents were declassified back in 2017. Special agents involved in the investigation were skeptical of the information and did not take further action, considering the data unreliable.

CIA declassifies details of Hitler's escape to Argentina. Photo: France 24

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has begun a working visit to NATO Headquarters in Brussels. He will hold a series of bilateral meetings with the allies.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States has no plans to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, he emphasized that all NATO member states should increase defense spending.