Israel does not plan to rebuild settlements in Gaza

Foreign Minister of Israel, Israel Katz. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz publicly denied any intention to relocate residents of the Gaza Strip or to rebuild Israeli civilian settlements there. His statement came after a wave of publications in local media outlets that interpreted his previous words as hinting at a possible reoccupation of the enclave, which contradicts the peace plan of US President Donald Trump.

Reuters reports.

Katz denied that Israel would withdraw from the Gaza Strip

Israel Katz stated that Israeli military forces would never completely leave Gaza and could deploy units such as "Nahal." After the controversy, he clarified that this refers exclusively to the security aspect, not the establishment of civilian settlements.

Journalists noted that the Gaza plan, agreed upon by Israel and Hamas in October with U.S. support, calls for the complete and gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops and abandonment of settlement rebuilding plans, while maintaining an Israeli presence within a security perimeter.

Hamas stated that Katz's words contradict the ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, the United States emphasized their commitment to Trump's 20-point peace plan.

These statements were made ahead of the scheduled meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump at the White House.

Meanwhile, construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which Palestinians consider part of their future state, has accelerated under Netanyahu's government. Most of the international community and Palestinians consider such settlements illegal, but Israel disputes this, citing historical and religious ties to the territory.

