Main News of the day Trump urges Zelensky to hold talks with Putin

Trump urges Zelensky to hold talks with Putin

Ua en ru
Publication time 12 August 2025 01:07
Trump says Zelensky should meet Putin for talks
Donald Trump. Photo: screenshot from the video

The leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, expects the next meeting to be between the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump made this statement at the Press Conference on Monday, August 11.

Trump expects Zelensky and Putin to meet

Trump stated that after his meeting with the Russian dictator, he expects a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin. He also suggested a trilateral format.

"Next meeting: Zelensky and Putin, or both of them with me. I will join if necessary, but I want the leaders to meet alone,"  Trump added.

Read also:

Trump to urge Putin to stop war at Alaska Summit

Trump mixes up Alaska and Russia before Putin meeting

Volodymyr Zelensky USA vladimir putin Donald Trump Ukraine russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
