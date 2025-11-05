Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump says he's fleeing New York because of Mamdani's victory

Publication time 6 November 2025 00:01
Updated 00:07
Trump says he leaves "communist" New York Due to new mayor
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump said he no longer wants to live in New York City after Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election. Trump accused the new city leader of "communism" and said he plans to permanently move to Miami.

Trump said this during his speech on Wednesday, November 5.

Advertisement

Trump does not want to live in a "communist" New York

After Mamdani won, Trump made the loud statement that Miami would become a refuge for those fleeing communism in New York. The president emphasized that he no longer intends to stay in the city, which will be governed by the newly elected mayor. Trump owns a luxurious penthouse in Trump Tower. It was his official residence until he moved to Mar-a-Lago in 2019.

"Miami will be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York City...Where do you live? New York City, but I’m trying to leave. I don’t want to live in a communist regime,"  Trump declared.

Trump also assured that he would not allow "communist tendencies" to spread throughout the country. According to him, as long as he remains in the White House, America will not become "a victim of ideological madness". The politician again emphasized that the US must return to "common sense" and "order".

Read more:

Democrats dominate first elections under Trump's second term

US Air Force tests unarmed Minuteman III ICBM over Pacific Ocean

