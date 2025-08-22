Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump promises action if Putin blocks Ukraine peace talks

Publication time 22 August 2025 22:52
Trump hints at "massive” sanctions and tariffs if Putin and Zelensky don't meet
Donald Trump. Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump has revealed what he will do if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to a truce. He already has "pretty good idea".

The US leader said this during his address to the nation in the Oval Office.

Trump's statement

President Trump said he was considering "massive" sanctions and tariffs if Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky failed to arrange a meeting to discuss peace negotiations.

"I’ll see whose fault it is. If there are reasons why, I would understand that. And if they don’t, why didn’t they (Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — Ed.) have a meeting? Because I told them to have a meeting. But I’ll know in two weeks what I’m going to do. I have a pretty good idea already," he said.

Trump
Trump holding up an image of him with Putin from last week’s summit that the Russian president sent him. Photo: AP

We would like to add that Ukraine has repeatedly stated its readiness for peace. However, Putin has consistently demonstrated his unwillingness to end the war, evading negotiations with Zelensky.

Read more:

Trump labels Ukraine war the toughest challenge

Russia blocking peace talks — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin Donald Trump truce war in Ukraine
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
