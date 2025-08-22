Trump hints at "massive” sanctions and tariffs if Putin and Zelensky don't meet

Trump promises action if Putin blocks Ukraine peace talks
US President Donald Trump has revealed what he will do if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not agree to a truce. He already has "pretty good idea".
The US leader said this during his address to the nation in the Oval Office.
Trump's statement
President Trump said he was considering "massive" sanctions and tariffs if Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky failed to arrange a meeting to discuss peace negotiations.
"I’ll see whose fault it is. If there are reasons why, I would understand that. And if they don’t, why didn’t they (Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — Ed.) have a meeting? Because I told them to have a meeting. But I’ll know in two weeks what I’m going to do. I have a pretty good idea already," he said.
We would like to add that Ukraine has repeatedly stated its readiness for peace. However, Putin has consistently demonstrated his unwillingness to end the war, evading negotiations with Zelensky.
Read more:
Trump labels Ukraine war the toughest challenge
Russia blocking peace talks — Zelensky