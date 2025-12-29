Zelensky announced 15-year security guarantees from the United States

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees from the United States, though they are not permanent. Zelensky said that Ukrainian and American teams had discussed the matter and that the relevant agreements had been made with President Donald Trump the previous day. The security guarantees are for 15 years, with the possibility of extension.

Zelensky announced this on Monday, December 29, during his conversation with journalists.

Trump offers Ukraine security guarantees for several years

The president noted that he brought up the length of these guarantees during his conversation with the American leader. He reminded us that the war against Ukraine has been going on for nearly 15 years, emphasizing the importance of Ukraine having guarantees for a much longer period.

"I raised this issue with the president. I told him that we are already at war and that it has been going on for nearly 15 years. Therefore, it is crucial that the guarantees extend beyond that timeframe. I suggested 30, 40, or 50 years. That would be a historic decision by President Trump. The president said he would think about it," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

