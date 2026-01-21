Davos Forum — Trump will fly on a different plane

President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump is flying to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on a different plane. This is due to a malfunction with his presidential aircraft.

According to CNN.

He was supposed to fly on Air Force One. However, the aircraft turned around over the Atlantic Ocean near Montauk, New York, near the eastern end of Long Island. It landed at Andrews Air Force Base at 11:07 p.m. local time.

According to a publication, Trump, and his team split up into two smaller aircraft and are heading to Davos again.

