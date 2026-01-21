Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump is flying to Davos on a different plane — why

Trump is flying to Davos on a different plane — why

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 January 2026 10:22
Davos Forum — Trump will fly on a different plane
President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump is flying to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on a different plane. This is due to a malfunction with his presidential aircraft.

According to CNN

Advertisement

Trump is flying to Davos on a different plane

He was supposed to fly on Air Force One. However, the aircraft turned around over the Atlantic Ocean near Montauk, New York, near the eastern end of Long Island. It landed at Andrews Air Force Base at 11:07 p.m. local time. 

According to a publication, Trump, and his team split up into two smaller aircraft and are heading to Davos again.

Read more:

USA plane Donald Trump Switzerland Davos Summit 2026
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information