Donald Trump has rejected the idea of capturing Greenland

Following a wave of domestic criticism, President Donald Trump backed away from his harsh statements about the possibility of forcibly seizing Greenland. American lawmakers warned that such actions could lead to serious political consequences, including impeachment.

According to sources, tension surrounding possible U.S. actions regarding Greenland decreased after the White House announced it was withdrawing tariff threats against allies and had reached an agreement with NATO regarding the island's future.

This followed a wave of criticism from both U.S. allies and Washington. Specifically, Democrats and Republicans in Congress were concerned that the administration might act without consulting the legislative branch.

Members of Congress appealed to high-ranking White House officials and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, demanding that they not consider military action, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, some Republicans warned that any attempt to forcibly take over Greenland could lead to an impeachment investigation.

Subsequently, Trump stated that he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had established the framework for a future agreement regarding Greenland and the Arctic region during their meeting in Davos.

However, according to two sources close to the administration, military action was never seriously considered.

