Protests in Minneapolis intensified after the actions of federal agents

Mass protest after Alex Pretti was fatally wounded by federal immigration agents. Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

On Sunday, January 25, a mass protest took place in downtown Minneapolis following a deadly shooting involving federal agents. Hundreds of people took to the streets, demanding a fair investigation into the deaths of 37-year-old Alex Pretti and Renee Good, the latter of whom had previously been shot amid increased immigration operations in the city.

Both The Hill and CBS News reported on this.

Protests are intensifying in the U.S. following Pretti's killing

Currently, protests are ongoing in Minneapolis. Drivers are honking their horns, and protesters are chanting and holding signs that read "Get out, ICE!"

Alex's family said he cared deeply about his patients, who were mostly veterans, and he was outraged by the large-scale immigration measures carried out in the city during the Trump administration.

The shooting occurred one day after a large march against the presence of ICE in downtown Minneapolis. Organizers estimated that up to 50,000 people participated in the march, which started at US Bank Stadium and ended with a rally at Target Center.

The shooting occurred on Saturday morning, January 24, less than three weeks after the death of Renee Good, who was also fatally shot by an ICE agent. The incident occurred amid increased federal presence in Minneapolis and regular immigration service operations.

On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud issued a temporary restraining order requiring the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to preserve all evidence related to Alex Pretti's death and prohibiting them from altering or destroying it.

New details have emerged regarding the investigation into Alex Prett's murder

The Department of Homeland Security stated that a Border Patrol agent opened fire in self-defense after an alleged attempt to take his weapon. However, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz publicly questioned this account after reviewing video footage from the scene.

CBS News confirmed that at the time of the shooting, Prett was holding a mobile phone, not a weapon. The video also shows the federal agent emerging from the scuffle with a weapon, turning away from the man when the first shots were fired, and then leaving the scene.

State officials have confirmed that Alex Prett was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry and had no criminal record.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump declined to answer directly when asked if he considered the agent's actions justified. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said his administration is reviewing all the circumstances of the incident and will decide after the analysis is complete.

Against the backdrop of growing tensions, the Minnesota Association of Police Chiefs requested a meeting with the president, stating that police officers are facing difficult conditions and that local communities need stability.

