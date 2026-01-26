A powerful winter storm has hit the US: one-million-plus customers lose power across 8 Southern states

Snowplows clear the street. Photo: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A powerful winter storm has hit much of the United States, bringing heavy snowfall, freezing rain, and sharp drops in temperature. The most difficult conditions are in states east of the Rocky Mountains.

According to meteorologists, winter storm warnings were issued in areas where approximately 118 million people currently reside. An additional 157 million Americans were advised to prepare for extreme cold.

Since Friday, January 23, over 30 cm of snow has fallen in several states, including Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The New York City government enlisted National Guard units to help clean up the aftermath of the storm in the city, on Long Island, and in the Hudson Valley.

The storm also caused major disruptions to air travel. According to FlightAware, American Airlines canceled more than 11,000 flights on Sunday. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia essentially shut down, and at least 80% of the scheduled flights were canceled at airports in New York, Philadelphia, and Charlotte.

A freezing rainstorm caused widespread power outages in the southern United States. At its peak, over one million consumers in eight states, from Texas to North Carolina, were left without power. Tennessee was hit hardest, accounting for about one-third of all outages. As of Sunday evening, more than 800,000 customers were still without power.

President Donald Trump called the storm historic and approved federal disaster declarations for 12 states. In total, 17 states and the District of Columbia have declared states of emergency. The U.S. Department of Energy issued emergency orders allowing energy system operators to use backup power and reduce the scope of outages.

Although the storm is gradually moving away from the East Coast, meteorologists are warning of new arctic air masses that will bring strong frosts for several more days.

