U.S. vs. Cuba — Trump prepares oil tariffs

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in response to the threat posed by the Cuban government. Now, the United States can impose tariffs on any country that supplies oil to Cuba.

This was officially announced by the White House press office.

Advertisement

Energy leverage: how Washington will pressure Havana's allies

The new decision grants the president the authority to penalize those who trade with the regime. The import of goods from third countries is under scrutiny. This affects everyone who sells energy resources to Cuba, either directly or indirectly. The plan is simple: The United States will impose additional tariffs on these countries' goods sold in the US for selling oil to Cuba.

The White House has already published the text of the decree. The administration considers Cuba's actions to be a direct threat to national security. These are not just sanctions; they are large-scale economic pressure. The United States aims to completely isolate Cuba from external energy assistance.

A list of countries that violate the embargo will be published at a later date. The relevant U.S. agencies have already begun making calculations. The size of the new tariffs will depend on the volume of oil contracts with Cuba. Intermediaries will have to choose between trading with Cubans and having access to the world's largest market.

Read more:

Trump said he personally asked Putin not to attack Kyiv

Europe moves to fill US intelligence gap for Ukraine