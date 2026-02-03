Donald Trump denies involvement in new Epstein files

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

For the first time, US President Donald Trump has commented on his name appearing in a new batch of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex crimes case. According to Trump, he is not involved in the case.

Trump made this statement during a conversation with media representatives.

Trump denies any connection to Epstein

"I have nothing to do with that. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein," Trump said.

Additionally, he suggested that the Department of Justice, which recently released another set of Epstein documents, should be doing more than attributing them to this case.

"And in fact, if you look at the DOJ, they released three million pages. It's like this is all they're supposed to be doing. And frankly, the DOJ, I think, should just say we have other things to do, because that whole thing has turned out. I mean, other than Bill Clinton and Bill Gates and lots of people, there are a lot of questions about it, but nothing on me," Trump said.

He also noted that the Justice Department allegedly found evidence of a conspiracy between Epstein and writer Michael Wolff against him.

"They found that Jeffrey Epstein and this Slebag writer named Michael Wolf were conspiring against Donald Trump to lose the election. So Epstein was conspiring with a writer for me to lose the election. So right there, you know that I had nothing to do with this guy," the US President noted.

Ultimately, Trump said that, overall, it's a "terrible thing" and that a lot of time is being wasted on it.

"You know, when Epstein was alive, like 10 years ago, nobody cared about it, but they're only doing it. But now it's really hitting back on them because Bill Clinton is such a big part of it," Trump said.

