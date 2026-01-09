Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day

Trump announced land strikes on Mexican cartels

Publication time 9 January 2026 11:10
Trump declares war on Mexican drug cartels
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis

Donald Trump, the leader of the United States, announced ground strikes on Mexico. The attacks are aimed at cartels.

Trump made this announcement in an interview with Fox News journalist Sean Hannity. 

U.S. strikes on Mexico

Trump emphasized that the cartels control Mexico. 

"We've knocked out 97 percent of the drugs coming in by water, and we are going to start now hitting land," Trump told Fox News.

Trump said that drugs is a terrible thing, it destroys families and the U.S. is going to stop this. 

"They're killing 250,000, 300,000 in our country every single year," Trump says.

USA drugs Donald Trump Mexico cartel
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
