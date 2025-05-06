Trump announced a "very big announcement" — details

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Tuesday, May 6, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced a "very important announcement" before leaving for the Middle East. It will take place in the coming days.

It was reported by Donald Trump UA Telegram channel.

Trump's trip to the Middle East

According to Trump, he will visit the Middle East — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE — next Monday. On the eve of the trip, he is to make a "very, very important announcement".

"I think we will make a very, very important announcement before that. As big as it is possible to make. And I won't tell you what it is. But it will be — and it will be very positive," he noted.

The American President clarified that the announcement would be made either on Thursday, Friday, or Monday before he leaves.

As a reminder, Trump stated that he and his advisers had had several useful discussions about Russia and Ukraine in recent days but did not go into details.

Trump also revealed the details of his conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the Vatican.