Trump offers Canada's PM to join his country to the US

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has unexpectedly proposed that Canada should join the United States. The American leader stated that it would benefit Canadians.

He stated it during the meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney.

"I think it will be a huge tax cut for Canadian citizens. You'll get a free military, you'll get great healthcare, and so much more. It's going to have a lot of benefits," Trump noted.

However, the Prime Minister of Canada's response was concise and firm. He emphasized that the attitude of Canadians to the possible accession to the United States remains unchanged.

"Canadians' opinion about the 51st state will never change," he replied to Trump.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, May 6, Trump announced a "very important announcement" before leaving for the Middle East. It will take place in the coming days.

Also, in the interview with NBC News, Trump said that he had not ruled out the possibility of military intervention in Greenland. According to him, "something could happen".