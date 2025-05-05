Trump does not rule out the use of US military power against Greenland

The leader of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: screenshot

The leader of the United States, Donald Trump, has not ruled out the possibility of military intervention in Greenland. According to him, "something could happen".

Donald Trump said it in the interview with NBC News.

The US military power against Greenland

Trump stated that he has no plans to use military power against Canada, but did not rule out a similar operation regarding Greenland.

"Well, I think we're not going to ever get to that point. It could happen. Something could happen with Greenland. I'll be honest, we need that for national and international security," the leader of the United States added.

As a reminder, The New York Times reported that the Trump Administration has begun implementing the plan to take control of Greenland.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, stated that the country would not submit to external pressure.