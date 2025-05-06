Trump: U.S. won WWII alone and deserves full credit

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump made a bold statement about the United States’ role in World War II, claiming that America alone secured the Allies’ victory — and without its involvement, the world would be a very different place.

He made the remarks on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump says U.S. was the reason Allies won every war

Trump criticized the fact that the United States doesn’t properly celebrate its leading role in ending World War II, while other countries treat the day as a symbol of victory.

"We won two World Wars, but we never took credit Everyone else does! All over the World, the Allies are celebrating the Victory we had in World War II. The only Country that doesn't celebrate is the United States of America, and the Victory was only accomplished because of us. Without the United States, the War would have been won by other Countries, and what a different World it would be," Trump stated.

Trump announces new national holidays

He emphasized that the U.S. played a decisive role in both World Wars and, in response, announced the creation of a new national holiday to honor America’s victories on May 8 and November 11 every year.

However, Trump clarified that the U.S. would not shut down on those dates like on traditional holidays. "America already has too many holidays," he said. Instead, these dates would serve as "days of remembrance and work."

"Therefore, I am hereby declaring a National Holiday in celebration of the Victories of World War I, where the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918, and World War II, where the Victory date was May 8, 1945. We will not be closing the Country for these two very important Holidays, November 11 and May 8, World War I and World War II, because we already have too many Holidays in America — there are not enough days left in the year," Trump concluded in his post.

