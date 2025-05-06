Israel to launch full-scale Gaza offensive if hostage deal fails

The Israeli army. Illustrative photo: Reuters

The Israeli government is preparing to take full control of the Gaza Strip. The country’s military and political leadership has approved a plan to "intensify and expand" its current operation.

That’s according to a report by the Times of Israel.

When the large-scale Gaza offensive will begin

According to the outlet, the operation will be launched after U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Gulf countries next week. In the meantime, Israel will continue negotiations with Hamas regarding the release of hostages.

"If a hostage deal is not reached, the operation will begin with full intensity and will not stop until all objectives are achieved," a Financial Times source stated.

The assault plan, presented by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, includes the capture and control of territory in Gaza, the "relocation" of civilians to the south for safety, cutting Hamas off from humanitarian aid, and "massive strikes" on terrorist infrastructure and command centers.

