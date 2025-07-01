Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump says he might deport Elon Musk

Trump says he might deport Elon Musk

Publication time 1 July 2025 17:01
Trump may deport Elon Musk from the U.S.
Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has stated that he will consider deporting Elon Musk. According to him, the billionaire could lose much more than his mandate on electric cars.

Clash Report reported it on Tuesday, July 1.

Advertisement

The deportation of Musk from the United States

"Trump says he'll "take a look" when asked about deporting Elon Musk from the U.S.," it is said in the statement.

Trump emphasized that Musk is upset about losing his seat, but "he could lose a lot more than that."

null
Clash Report post. Photo: screenshot

As a reminder, Trump responded sharply to billionaire Elon Musk's accusations regarding the budget bill.

Earlier, Musk stated that if Congress approved the bill, he would launch a new political party.

