Elon Musk threatens to launch a new US political party

The American businessman and billionaire Elon Musk has criticized the budget bill proposed by the President of the United States, Donald Trump. In addition, Musk emphasized that if Congress approves the bill, he will launch a new political party.

Elon Musk wrote about it on social media X on Tuesday, July 1.

Musk spoke about the creation of a new political force

The American billionaire called on Congress not to approve the president's tax and spending bill.

"Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth," Musk wrote.

Subsequently, the American businessman published the new post, in which he noted that if the "insane spending bill" was passed, he would initiate the creation of a new political force called the "America Party."

"If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE," Musk wrote.

