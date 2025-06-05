Trump is disappointed with Elon Musk — Musk fires back

Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On June 5, the public learned of the rift between the President Trump and his go-to friend and later colleague, Elon Musk, who said that Donald Trump would have lost the US presidential election without his support.

Musk wrote about this on X on Thursday, June 5.

What is known about the conflict between Trump and Musk?

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk wrote.

Trump also expressed disappointment in Musk while speaking to the journalists, CNN reports.

The US president said he was "very disappointed" with Musk because he did not approve the president's tax and spending bill.



"Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore," the American leader added.

According to the president, Musk knew all aspects of the bill in detail and had no complaints about it until his resignation.

