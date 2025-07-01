Trump hits back at Elon Musk after harsh criticism

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has responded to criticism from billionaire Elon Musk regarding the budget bill. The head of the White House stated that Musk receives "more subsidy than any human being in history."

Trump wrote about it on the social network Truth Social.

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," Trump wrote.

The President of the United States also recalled that even before Musk supported his candidacy in the presidential election, he was aware of his "categorical position" against the electric vehicle mandate.

"It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one," the head of the White House emphasized.

As a reminder, the American businessman and billionaire Elon Musk criticized the budget bill proposed by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.