Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportHealthcareFoodCelebrityReal estateMoviesEurovisionWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsAutomotiveTechnologyHoroscopesEconomyInvestmentsArmyRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump fires back at Musk over criticism of his new bill

Trump fires back at Musk over criticism of his new bill

Ua en ru
Publication time 1 July 2025 12:08
Trump hits back at Elon Musk after harsh criticism
The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has responded to criticism from billionaire Elon Musk regarding the budget bill. The head of the White House stated that Musk receives "more subsidy than any human being in history."

Trump wrote about it on the social network Truth Social.

Advertisement

Trump responded to Musk's criticism of his bill

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," Trump wrote.

The President of the United States also recalled that even before Musk supported his candidacy in the presidential election, he was aware of his "categorical position" against the electric vehicle mandate.

"It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one," the head of the White House emphasized.

Donald Trump
Screenshot of Trump's message/Truth Social

As a reminder, the American businessman and billionaire Elon Musk criticized the budget bill proposed by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

USA Elon Musk Donald Trump politicians America
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information