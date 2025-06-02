Trump states that the United States faces economic collapse if judges block duties

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has warned of the economic collapse threat to the United States. In particular, if the courts cancel the duties imposed by him against countries.

The Head of the White House wrote about it on his social network Truth Social.

What did Trump say about the economic collapse?

"If the Courts somehow rule against us on Tariffs, which is not expected, that would allow other Countries to hold our Nation hostage with their anti-American Tariffs that they would use against us. This would mean the Economic ruination of the United States of America!" Trump wrote.

What preceded?

As a reminder, on April 2, Trump announced large-scale duties against the US trading partners. However, last week the Federal Trade Court blocked the tariffs, ruling that the President had overstepped his authority.

Subsequently, on May 29, the Federal Court of Appeals allowed the Trump Administration to continue levying the duties, suspending the previous court's decision. However, the decision is temporary, while the judicial proceedings are underway.

In addition, we wrote that Trump reacted to the decision to cancel the import tariffs. In particular, he accused three judges of treason.