Largest investors in the US for the next four years —Trump

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump has announced a series of major investments aimed at strengthening the US economy and creating tens of thousands of new jobs. According to him, the United States will receive more than $1.6 trillion from the world's largest companies and investors in the coming years.

This was reported by the White House press service.

Who is investing in the US in the next four years

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company plans to invest $500 billion in the United States over the next four years. This decision was made against the backdrop of rising tariffs initiated by the Trump administration. This initiative is expected to create 20,000 new jobs in the US and strengthen the country's position in the technology sector.

The aid infographic. Photo: The White House

In addition, Saudi Arabia has confirmed plans to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years. An additional $500 billion for the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure should come from Stargate, and DAMAC Properties, a company owned by businessman Hussein Sajwani, will invest $20 billion in the construction of data centers. Mercedes-Benz also announced plans to "expand" car production in the United States.

Illegal immigrants began to return home

At the same time, against the backdrop of the Trump administration's tightened immigration policies, the number of illegal border crossings in the United States has plummeted by 94% compared to last year. Many potential illegal immigrants have begun to voluntarily return to their home countries.

As a reminder, UK former Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about Europe’s reaction to the statements made by Donald Trump.

Also, see why American actress Hunter Schafer complained about new laws passed by Donald Trump.