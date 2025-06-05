Trump Bans Entry From 12 Countries — Here's Who

The President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has signed the executive order banning citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States. The decree was signed as part of measures to counter terrorism and illegal migration.

It is stated on the official website of the White House.

Advertisement

Trump banned citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States

According to the information on the website, the banned list includes people from Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

In addition, entry is partially restricted for citizens of Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

"We will restore the travel ban, some people call it the Trump travel ban, and keep the radical Islamic terrorists out of our country that was upheld by the Supreme Court", the White House quotes Donald Trump.

The restrictions are imposed for the purpose of the United States' national security. The reasons for such measures include a high level of visa overstaying, a lack of cooperation in sharing information on individuals and threats, a significant presence of terrorists in a number of countries, or countries' involvement in sponsoring terrorism etc.

At the same time, exceptions will be made for lawful permanent residents, holders of existing visas, as well as certain categories of visas and persons whose entry is in the national interest of the United States.

As a reminder, last week, Trump warned of the threat of economic collapse for the United States. He stated that such a threat would occur if judges blocked the duties he imposed on other countries.

We also wrote that Trump accused the three judges who temporarily suspended the tariffs of treason.